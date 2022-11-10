Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Shares Down 2.1%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 1,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Pure Energy Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.
About Pure Energy Minerals
Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.
