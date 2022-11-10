Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Manitowoc in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Manitowoc Stock Down 0.6 %

Manitowoc stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.09. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.89%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,313.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 9,573 shares of company stock worth $91,089 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

