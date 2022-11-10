Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

