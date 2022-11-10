Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Issued By William Blair

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Titan International in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE TWI opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $905.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Titan International has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $19.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Titan International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

