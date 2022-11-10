Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCCS. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,809,000 after buying an additional 13,003,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,045,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,866,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after purchasing an additional 964,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 65,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $590,593.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 179,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,860 over the last 90 days. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

