Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Beauty Health Company Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Beauty Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKIN. DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Beauty Health Price Performance

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. Beauty Health has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 59.08%.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 589.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.