Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 3.5 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MARA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 5.05. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

