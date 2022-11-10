QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.40

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 361.80 ($4.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,389.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 342.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 356.67.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.07) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.35) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.32) to GBX 410 ($4.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.