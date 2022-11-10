Qtum Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $239.80 million and approximately $57.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00013123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,284.75 or 0.07340607 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00087504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00032908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00067801 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,406,082 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

