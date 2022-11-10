Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

