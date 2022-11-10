QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 112,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM traded up $6.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 155,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.71. The firm has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

