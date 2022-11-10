QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,086 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in QUALCOMM by 38.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 168,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 46,702 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in QUALCOMM by 87.2% in the second quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 48,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,701. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

