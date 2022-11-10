Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.80 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.79 billion.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.72.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 1,442.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Quanta Services by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Quanta Services by 5,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

