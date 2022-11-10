Quantfury Token Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $96.95 million and $399,432.74 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for approximately $9.70 or 0.00055227 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00577931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,266.72 or 0.30103493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.50212843 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $359,634.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars.

