QUASA (QUA) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $105.58 million and $137,991.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,189.08 or 0.99999240 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009260 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00041332 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00239694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137533 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $143,454.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

