Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.27. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 19,150 shares traded.

Questerre Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$111.41 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Questerre Energy Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

