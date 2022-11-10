Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the October 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 700,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,175.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quotient by 9,156.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,184 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QTNT traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 81,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,243. Quotient has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($14.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($11.20) by ($3.60). The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -27.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

