Radix (XRD) Reaches One Day Volume of $880,881.43

Radix (XRD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $244.28 million and approximately $880,881.43 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00567086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,261.41 or 0.29528041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,727,632,060 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.