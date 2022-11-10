Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

