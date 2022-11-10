Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE RL opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.63%.
RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.62.
Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.
