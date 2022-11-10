Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.