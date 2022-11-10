Rarible (RARI) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Rarible (RARI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00016992 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $41.27 million and $940,741.76 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.



About Rarible

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

