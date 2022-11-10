Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,898.60

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,898.60 ($21.86) and traded as high as GBX 2,005 ($23.09). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,005 ($23.09), with a volume of 55,673 shares trading hands.

RAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($19.57) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 1,950 ($22.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rathbones Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,161.25 ($24.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,919.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,796.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,899.28.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

