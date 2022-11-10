Raymond James Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$240.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF remained flat at $151.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.77. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $195.24.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

