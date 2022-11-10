Raymond James Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $12.03. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.62.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

