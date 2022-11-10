Raymond James Cuts ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$5.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ECNCF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

ECN Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

ECNCF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 126,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,536. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

