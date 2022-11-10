Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.96.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 5.3 %

Insider Transactions at Ensign Energy Services

Shares of ESI opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$624.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$25,200.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.