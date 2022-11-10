Raymond James Lowers Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Market Perform

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 12.3 %

Cardinal Energy stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.