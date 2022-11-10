Raymond James Lowers Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $3.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

UP opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Insider Activity

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $425.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $32,125.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,074,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 29.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 9.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 78,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 54.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.