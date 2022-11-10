Raymond James Raises Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Price Target to $8.00

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $424.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.