Reading International (RDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $72.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

