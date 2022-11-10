RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Lowered to $3.75 at Robert W. Baird

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REAL. Wedbush cut their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RealReal to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.91.

RealReal stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.29. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,361 shares of company stock worth $112,978 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 51.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 737,695 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RealReal by 795.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 204.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 651,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

