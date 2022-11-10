Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $114.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

