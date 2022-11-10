Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 818,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.