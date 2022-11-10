Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shell (SHEL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shell (LON: SHEL):

11/9/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($36.85) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/31/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($38.00) price target on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($30.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,300 ($38.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,900 ($33.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,500 ($40.30) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/13/2022 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($30.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/10/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($36.85) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/6/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($34.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($30.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($38.00) price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($36.85) price target on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,500 ($40.30) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/26/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($34.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,300 ($38.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/19/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($36.85) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/16/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,500 ($40.30) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/15/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($30.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/15/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($31.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/13/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($36.85) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shell Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:SHEL traded down GBX 43.50 ($0.50) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,315 ($26.66). 11,698,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,326,247. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.51 billion and a PE ratio of 470.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,326.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,245.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell plc has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,557 ($29.44).

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

