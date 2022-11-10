Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) in the last few weeks:

11/2/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/31/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00.

10/28/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/21/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,326. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Bloomin' Brands Inc alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.