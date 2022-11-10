Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 920.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

Shares of RDEIY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.33. 16,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,952. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

