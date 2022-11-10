Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Thomas G. Conforti Purchases 8,769 Shares

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) Director Thomas G. Conforti bought 8,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,032.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 570,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRGB. Benchmark downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 691,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

