ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.72 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $12,109.41 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00351272 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00032840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022779 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000994 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003915 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001156 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018434 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.