Regatta Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 52.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,440,000 after buying an additional 110,694 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 77.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.5% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,486 shares of company stock worth $117,126,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

NYSE MA traded up $20.41 on Thursday, hitting $336.05. 217,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.41. The company has a market cap of $323.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

