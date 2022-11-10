Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD traded up $8.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,422,064. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

