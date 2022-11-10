Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NULV stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 180,483 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.