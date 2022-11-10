Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $11.41 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 5.4% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 836,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,091,000 after buying an additional 775,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,168 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. 20,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

