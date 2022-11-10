Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 85,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

