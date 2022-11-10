Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 750 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.68. 2,311,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,629,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

