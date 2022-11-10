Regatta Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $81.74. 355,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.