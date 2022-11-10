Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Barclays cut their price objective on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 37.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

