Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,453.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.03. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

