Ren (REN) One Day Volume Tops $30.48 Million

Ren (REN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. Ren has a total market cap of $93.63 million and approximately $30.48 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ren has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00579827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.72 or 0.30202268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Ren

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

