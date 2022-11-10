Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 552 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 564 ($6.49). 98,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 197,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($6.52).

Renewi Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 596.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 682.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40. The stock has a market cap of £451.63 million and a P/E ratio of 705.00.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

