Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 828,846 shares.The stock last traded at $6.21 and had previously closed at $4.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Repay Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $607.59 million, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Repay by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,206 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Repay by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100,130 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Repay by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

